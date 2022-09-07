VA Partners with Johnstown Tomahawks to Hold Enrollment Fair for Veterans

PRESS RELEASE

September 7, 2022

Altoona , PA — The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center is holding an enrollment fair on September 21, 2022 from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at the Johnstown VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic.

The event includes enrollment specialists and Veteran Service Officers to assist Veterans with enrolling into the VA for healthcare and service-connected disability claims. The event will also include representatives from Whole Health, Women’s Health, Mental Health, Connected Care, and other resources for veterans. Any Veteran who enrolls during the event, will receive a free ticket voucher from the Johnstown Tomahawks which can be used at any game for the upcoming 2022-2023 season.

“Our mission is to ensure that all Veterans within our 14-county catchment area receive the healthcare they earned,” said Interim Director Kenneth Mortimer. “With the help of our local community, we are creating a fun event that Veterans can enjoy, while also learning how to take full advantage of the benefits they earned.”

The event will feature the Johnstown Tomahawks mascot, Chopper, along with food trucks.

James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center, along with its five community based outpatient clinics (CBOC), provides care to 27,000 Veterans within our 14-county catchment area. Those CBOCs are in Dubois, Johnstown, Huntingdon, State College, and Indiana.

For more information, please contact Amanda Hite (Amanda.Hite@VA.gov, 814-943-8164 ext. 18602).