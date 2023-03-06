VA Presenting Freedom Ride with Highest Award Bestowed to Charitable Community Organization

PRESS RELEASE

March 6, 2023

Altoona , PA — The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center and leadership from VA’s Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE) is poised to present Freedom Ride, a local nonprofit that supports VA, with the 2022 American Spirit & Excellence Award for a Volunteer Community Organization.

This award is one of six top honors VA presents each year to donating organizations. The award is split into six different categories based on organizational classification. The Community Award recognizes an organization for selfless efforts in supporting their local VA Medical Center in caring for Veterans. The award also honors organizations who support specific projects supporting Veteran needs.

“The generous contributions from Freedom Ride continue to make a profound addition to our mission of caring for all Veterans who served our community,” said Executive Director, Dr. Derek Coughenour. “Their thoughtful charity towards our Nation’s Heroes does not cease at the conclusion of each year’s Freedom Ride – rather they continue ensuring the proceeds from their work make a prominent impact in the care and comfort of Veterans. For this, they are an esteemed community partner, and recipient of this distinguished award.”

Since its inception in 2011, Freedom Ride has contributed more than $250,000 to the James E. Van Zandt Medical Center. Over the last 12 years, the nonprofit has devoted the most charity event volunteers of any community organization.

For more information, please contact Evan Hinkley, (814-943-8164 ext. 18616).