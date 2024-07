Face-to-Face Veterans Town Hall When: Thu. Jul 18, 2024, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm CT Where: Amarillo College Lecture Hall 6222 SW 9th Ave Amarillo, TX Get directions on Google Maps to Amarillo College Lecture Hall Cost: Free





Join us for a face-to-face Veterans Town Hall Thursday, July 18 from 6-7 p.m. at the Amarillo College Lecture Hall, located at 6222 SW 9th Ave, Amarillo, TX 79106. This in-person town hall will be in addition to the PACT Act Summer VetFest! AVAHCS leadership will provide valuable information and will be ready to answer any of your questions.

