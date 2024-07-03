Lubbock VBA Claims Expo When: Fri. Jul 19, 2024, 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm CT Where: Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) Academic Event Center (AEC) 3601 4th Street Lubbock, TX Get directions on Google Maps to Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) Academic Event Center (AEC) Cost: Free





Join us for the Lubbock Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) Claims Expo Friday, July 19, 2024, from 12-6 p.m. This event will be located across the street from the Lubbock VA Clinic at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) Academic Event Center (AEC) at 3601 4th Street, Lubbock, Texas 79409.

Walk-ins are welcome however, for a quicker and smoother experience, Veterans are encouraged to RSVP for this event. Visit this link to RSVP TODAY!

The purpose of this event is for Veterans, whether they are enrolled in VA health care or not, to receive assistance filing benefit claims, including PACT Act-related claims. The PACT Act is a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances. For PACT Act-related claims, Veterans are encouraged to schedule an appointment with their primary care provider to receive a Toxic Exposure Screening (TES) prior to the event if possible.

This VBA Claims Expo will feature VA benefits professionals who are ready to help eligible Veterans and survivors file a claim for benefits they have earned! There will be a resource fair along with refreshments. We look forward to seeing you there!

