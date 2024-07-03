Amarillo PACT Act Summer VetFest When: Thu. Jul 18, 2024, 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm CT Where: Amarillo College West Campus 6222 SW 9th Ave Amarillo, TX Get directions on Google Maps to Amarillo College West Campus Cost: Free





Join us for our PACT Act Summer VetFest Thursday, July 18, 2024, from 12 to 6 p.m. at the Amarillo College West Campus, located at 6222 SW 9th Ave, Amarillo, Texas 79106.

ALL Veterans, whether they are enrolled in VA health care or not, are welcome! This event will feature family fun, music, food, a resource fair and more. VBA representatives will be onsite to help eligible Veterans and survivors with benefit claims. Come out to have a good time while applying for VA health care and benefits you have earned!

Walk-ins are welcome however, for a quicker and smoother experience, Veterans are encouraged to RSVP for this event. Visit this link to RSVP TODAY!

This event will end with a face-to-face Veterans Town Hall from 6-7 p.m. in the Amarillo College West Campus Lecture Hall.

