Team VA Baseball Night
When:
Fri. Aug 9, 2024, 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm CT
Where:
Hodgetown Stadium
715 S Buchanan St
Amarillo, TX
Cost:
Free
Get ready for Team VA Baseball Night Friday, August 9, 2024, at 7:05 p.m.! AVAHCS has partnered with the Hodgetown Sod Poodles to provide a Veteran appreciation night. Thanks to Cornerstone Caregiving for providing a generous donation of tickets to Veterans. These free tickets have all been claimed however, Veterans can email AmarilloPublicAffairs@va.gov to be put on a waitlist for these tickets or Veterans can purchase a ticket at the game.