Team VA Baseball Night When: Fri. Aug 9, 2024, 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm CT Where: Hodgetown Stadium 715 S Buchanan St Amarillo, TX Get directions on Google Maps to Hodgetown Stadium Cost: Free





Get ready for Team VA Baseball Night Friday, August 9, 2024, at 7:05 p.m.! AVAHCS has partnered with the Hodgetown Sod Poodles to provide a Veteran appreciation night. Thanks to Cornerstone Caregiving for providing a generous donation of tickets to Veterans. These free tickets have all been claimed however, Veterans can email AmarilloPublicAffairs@va.gov to be put on a waitlist for these tickets or Veterans can purchase a ticket at the game.

