VA Mental Health and Wellness Summit When: Fri. Sep 6, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm CT Where: Amarillo College West Campus Lecture Hall 6222 SW 9th Ave Amarillo, TX Cost: Free





Show your ongoing support for the mental health of Veterans and their families by attending the 2024 Amarillo VA Mental Health and Wellness Summit: Meeting Veterans Where They Are: Crisis and Preventative Services. The summit will focus on communication, collaboration, and a holistic approach to providing care for Veterans and their families. The event is FREE for all participants.

To reserve your spot and access additional information, please use this registration link 2024 Summit Registration or scan the QR code below. The attached PDF provides more information that you can share with your colleagues, with Veterans and with Veterans’ supporters.

*There will be a morning and an afternoon virtual session. Links for the virtual portions will be sent separately after registering for the event.

