War of the Wagons When: Sat. Sep 28, 2024, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm CT Where: Texas Panhandle War Memorial 4111 S Georgia Amarillo, TX Cost: Free





Join us for War of the Wagons on Saturday, September 28, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial, located at 4111 S Georgia, Amarillo, Texas 79110. The Amarillo VA Suicide Prevention Program is partnering with the Texas Panhandle War Memorial to bring Veterans, their families and the Amarillo community together in an effort to raise awareness for suicide prevention and behavioral health during Suicide Prevention Month. Get good eats from a dozen food trucks, enjoy family fun and visit VA outreach booths available after the opening ceremony at 10 a.m.

Other VA events