Amarillo Welcome Home Veterans Event When: Sat. Nov 2, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:30 pm CT Where: Tristate Fairgrounds Rex Baxter Building 3401 SE 10th Ave Amarillo, TX Cost: Free





Join us for the Amarillo VA Health Care System's 17th Annual Welcome Home Veterans event on Saturday, November 2, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Tristate Fairgrounds Rex Baxter Building, 3401 SE 10th Ave, Amarillo, Texas 79104.



ALL Veterans and their families, whether they are enrolled in VA health care or not, are welcome to this FREE special event. Come enjoy a time of family fun, food, entertainment, resource fair and more as we celebrate your service! There will be an opening ceremony at 11:15 a.m. and the food line will begin at 11:30 a.m. We hope to see you there!

