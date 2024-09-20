Amarillo VA Flu Fair

When: Mon. Oct 7, 2024, 8:30 am – 12:00 pm CT Where: Second Floor Kollmar Conference Room 6010 Amarillo Boulevard, West Amarillo, TX Cost: Free





The Amarillo VA Medical Center will be giving flu vaccines October 7-11 from 8:30 a.m. to noon in building 28 second floor Kollmar Conference Room. On October 12, the flu vaccine clinic will be in the main lobby from 8:30 a.m. to noon. The evening flu vaccine clinic will take place October 8 from 5-7 p.m. in the main lobby. Spouses are able to receive a flu vaccine at our Amarillo flu fairs only.

