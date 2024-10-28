West Texas Salute to Veterans When: Sat. Nov 16, 2024, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm CT Where: American Windmill Museum 1701 Canyon Lake Drive Lubbock, TX Cost: Free





The Lubbock VA Clinic will be participating in the 8th Annual West Texas Salute to Veterans Event on Saturday, November 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the American Windmill Museum, 1701 Canyon Lake Dr, Lubbock, Texas 79403.

There will be lots of activities including an opening ceremony, food, a resource fair, a car show, JROTC Marching Contest and Competition Drills, family fun and more! Come see us at the Resource Fair!

