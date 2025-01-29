AVAMC Primary Care Building 48 Sewer Repair

The Amarillo VA Medical Center will undergo a sewer line repair underneath Building 48 where Primary Care is located (see map below). The repair will begin Feb. 4, 2025, and is expected to be completed March 13, 2025. The front lobby bathrooms in Building 48 will be usable until Feb. 26. There will be a planned water outage for this building Feb. 26 – March 1, 2025. During the water outage, there will be no working bathrooms in this building. ADA compliant portable restroom trailers will be placed outside of the building for patient and staff use as well as portable sinks and potable water. There are also bathrooms available next-door in the Specialty Clinic Building 46.

Additionally, there will be loud noises and vibrations at this building from Feb. 25 - March 1, as well as limited parking. Our Ambassadors can shuttle you from your vehicle in the parking lot to where you need to go for your appointment. The Ambassador direct phone line in Amarillo is .

All dates are tentative based on the planned schedule of the repair and are subject to change if there are any unforeseen complications. For your safety, DO NOT walk across construction sites!

We apologize for the inconvenience and we appreciate your patience during this time.