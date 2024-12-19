Pharmacy Residency
The 52-week PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency at the Amarillo VA Health Care System (AVAHCS) will provide advanced training for one pharmacy resident to become a competent Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner (CPP) in an ambulatory or acute care setting or to become eligible to be selected for additional specialty pharmacy training in a PGY-2 pharmacy residency of their choice.
VISION
The PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency is designed to provide diverse training opportunities in a variety of clinical settings for the resident to gain experience and eventual independence providing comprehensive medication management (CMM) for young adults to the very old geriatric adult. By completing this program, the pharmacy resident will be able to provide advanced clinical pharmacy services to Veterans or to patients in other health care settings, pursue a focused PGY-2 pharmacy residency, or obtain specialty pharmacy board certification.
Application Process
NMS Code: 319713
U.S. Citizenship required
Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) from an ACPE-accredited
College of Pharmacy Licensure must be obtained from any U.S. State or Territory within 120 days of starting the residency
Letter of Intent
Curriculum vitae
3 letters of recommendation
Official pharmacy school transcript
Virtual Interview
All application materials must be submitted in PhORCAS/WebAdMIT website by 1/3/25
PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency Curriculum
Required Core Learning Experience Rotations
- Orientation (4 weeks) Outpatient Pharmacy (5 weeks)
- Inpatient Pharmacy (5 weeks)
- Adult Medicine/Antimicrobial Stewardship (6 weeks)
- Primary Care (Pharmacy PACT) (6 weeks)
- Anticoagulation (6 weeks)
- Geriatrics—Home Base Primary Care/Community Living Center (6 weeks)
- Psychiatry (6 weeks)
- Practice Management (4 weeks)
One Elective
- 4 weeks
- May be chosen from any required learning experience listed above or could also select Informatics/Formulary Management, Pain Management Opioid Safety and Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PMOP) or possibly developed in another area not listed above depending on faculty availability and the pharmacy resident’s interests.
Longitudinal Learning Experiences
- Project Management (48 weeks)
- Staffing—4 hours per week on Saturday mornings from 0800-noon in Pharmacy Operations (32 weekend shifts per year)
- Population Management in Pharmacy PACT for ½ day per week during the last 6 months of the residency to include completing interventions for actionable patients on the facility’s cardiovascular and diabetes composite dashboards and the pharmacy resident also following an assigned small diabetic patient panel for 6 months
- Teaching Certificate Program— (48 weeks) through Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy
Required Projects and Didactic Learning Experiences
- One quality improvement project (major project) with poster presentation at ASHP Midyear annual meeting, VA National Residency Poster Presentation Showcase, or TSHP Alcalde spring meeting (Project Management longitudinal rotation)
- One Nursing Inservice (Psychiatry rotation)
- One service policy or clinical protocol update (Practice Management rotation)
- One Pharmacy Newsletter (Practice Management rotation)
- One medication usage evaluation (MUE) presentation (minor project) to local or VISN 17 P&T Committee (Anticoagulation rotation)
- Two formal journal club presentations (Primary Care and Adult Medicine/ Antimicrobial Stewardship rotations)
- Two Grand Rounds presentations at either VISN 17 weekly Primary Care Noon Conference or Big Spring VA monthly noon conferences (Geriatrics and Population Management rotations)
- Teaching certification program through Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy with possible additional assigned learning experiences facilitating program-based learning courses, co-precepting pharmacy students, or providing guest lectures with assistant instructor appointments when qualified at TTUHSC.
VA Pay/Benefits
- Competitive Stipend (Estimated $48,608)
- 13 days annual leave
- 13 days sick leave
- 11 Federal Holidays
- Health, Vision, & Dental Insurance
- Lab coats
- Conference attendance expenses