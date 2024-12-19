VISION

The PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency is designed to provide diverse training opportunities in a variety of clinical settings for the resident to gain experience and eventual independence providing comprehensive medication management (CMM) for young adults to the very old geriatric adult. By completing this program, the pharmacy resident will be able to provide advanced clinical pharmacy services to Veterans or to patients in other health care settings, pursue a focused PGY-2 pharmacy residency, or obtain specialty pharmacy board certification.