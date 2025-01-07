Anchorage VA Regional Benefit Office at Colonel Mary Louise Rasmuson Campus of the Alaska VA Healthcare System
We help Veterans, service members, and their families access VA benefits and services. Benefits we can help with include disability compensation, education benefits, life insurance, pensions, and home loans.
Location and contact information
The Anchorage Regional Benefits Office is closed January 7, to include in-person interviews with Public Contact.
Address
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA benefits hotline:
Office hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
There is free parking available at the Regional Office location.
Our office is accessible by public transit. We recommend using the People Mover website to plan your trip.
When you visit, please bring a current, unexpired photo ID.
Depending on the reason for your visit, you may need to bring additional documents and information about you and your dependents, including
Documents
- A copy of your discharge or separation papers (DD214)
- Copies of relevant medical records
Personal information
- Your Social Security number
- Direct deposit information
Information about your dependents
- Dates of birth
- Social Security numbers
We can help you find out what documents to bring to your visit. We can also request documents for you. Call the office for more information.
Walk-Ins are accepted for some services, additional information for specific services is available within the facility services section of this website.
To schedule an appointment with a Benefits Counselor please visit VERA and follow the onscreen instructions.
Appointments are available Monday - Friday (Excluding Holidays)
In the spotlight
VA accredited representatives
VA-accredited representatives can help you file a claim or request a decision review.
Protect your benefits and avoid unlawful fees.
Get responsible, qualified help from a VA accredited representative.
Weekly Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E) Orientation
Are you a new applicant, or interested in applying for VR&E, but have questions? Please join our weekly orientation meeting every Thursday at 11:00 a.m. AKT
Alaska Native Cultural Health & Resilience Gathering
An event to bring community members together (with a special focus on Veterans)
The Unalaska High School Gym
Friday 08/30/24 Indian-Taco dinner: 5pm - 8pm
Saturday 08/31/24 and Sunday 09/01/24: 10am - 7pm (lunch provided)
Veteran benefits
Select a topic to learn more.
We can help you explore your options for learning new skills, finding a new job, starting a business, getting educational counseling, or returning to your former job. We can also help you apply for employment benefits and services, apply for education benefits, and get support for your Veteran-owned small business.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help applying for benefits and services
Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, and fill out paperwork.
Appointments
To schedule a virtual or in-person appointment, please use the link.
Main Phone
Location2nd Floor, Suite 2A140
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We can guide you through the disability compensation process. We can help you understand your eligibility, start a claim, or complete your paperwork. If you’ve already filed a disability claim or requested a decision review, we can help you check the status. If you already receive disability benefits, we can help address any payment issues.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help with disability compensation benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, fill out paperwork, check claim status, update direct deposit, and more.
Appointments
To schedule a virtual or in-person appointment, please use the link.
Main Phone
Location2nd Floor, Suite 2A140
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
If you’re a Veteran who’s homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help. We can connect you, or a Veteran you care about, with resources throughout VA or in your community. This includes health care, case management, supportive services, and other resources.
Get connected
We can help you find and learn about resources and services
Appointments
To schedule a virtual or in-person appointment, please use the link.
Main Phone
Location2nd Floor, Suite 2A140
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
If you’re a Veteran or service member who experienced military sexual trauma (MST), we can help with benefits-related questions and with filing benefits claims. We can also update you on the status of claims you’ve already filed. Our MST outreach coordinators can help you find and access VA services and programs.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help with an MST-related claim
Our MST outreach coordinators can help you file a claim, request a decision review, or assist with other MST-related benefits and services.
Appointments
To schedule a virtual or in-person appointment, please use the link.
Main Phone
Location2nd Floor, Suite 2A140
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our VetSuccess on Campus (VSOC) counselors provide the support and assistance you need to pursue your educational and employment goals, such as vocational testing and educational and career counseling. We can connect you to campus and VA benefits and services.
Talk with a counselor
Appointments
Veteran Readiness and Employment
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We’ll help you achieve your job and career goals. We can connect you with one-on-one support, counseling, and training. If you have a service-connected disability that limits your ability to work or prevents you from working, we can help you explore your options. Our Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E or Chapter 31) program can help with learning new skills, finding a new job, starting a business, getting educational counseling, or returning to your former job.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help applying for benefits and services
We can help you understand the VR&E support-and-services tracks for education and employment.
Appointments
To schedule a virtual or in-person appointment, please use the link.
Veteran Readiness and Employment
Location2nd Floor, Suite 2A140
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
If you meet certain service, income, and disability requirements, we can help you apply for monthly pension payments.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help applying for Veterans Pension benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, fill out paperwork, and more.
Appointments
To schedule a virtual or in-person appointment, please use the link.
Main Phone
Location2nd Floor, Suite 2A140
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Family member and caregiver benefits
Select a topic to learn more.
We can help you apply for VA education benefits for family members, including Dependents’ and Survivors’ Educational Assistance (Chapter 35) and the Fry Scholarship. We can also help you apply to use transferred Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help applying for education benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you fill out paperwork.
Appointments
To schedule a virtual or in-person appointment, please use the link.
Veteran Readiness and Employment
Location2nd Floor, Ste 2A140
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Service member benefits
Select a topic to learn more.
If you have a service-connected condition, you can file a claim for disability benefits 180 to 90 days before you leave the military. We can guide you through the disability compensation process. If you've already filed a claim, we can help you check the status. If you need help with the IDES process, we may refer you to your Physical Evaluation Board Liaison Officer (PEBLO) and a VA Military Services Coordinator (MSC) to assist and advise.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help applying for benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, fill out paperwork, check claim status, update direct deposit, and more.
Appointments
To schedule a virtual or in-person appointment, please use the link.
Main Phone
Location2nd Floor, Suite 2A140
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We can help you prepare for the move from military to civilian life by learning about VA benefits that you may be eligible for. We can also help you find out which time-sensitive benefits to consider when separating or retiring.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Learn how to access VA benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you with understanding which VA benefits you may qualify for and when to apply.
Appointments
If you would like to schedule a virtual or in-person appointment please use the link provided below.
Veteran Readiness and Employment
Location2nd Floor, Suite 2A140
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Other services
Select a topic to learn more.
We can help you find and download VA letters and documents that include information about your benefits.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get a copy of a VA letter
Appointments
To schedule a virtual or in-person appointment, please use the link.
Main Phone
Location2nd Floor Suite 2A140
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Get a copy of a VA letter
Appointments
If you would like to schedule a virtual or in-person appointment please use the link provided below.
Main Phone
Location2nd Floor, Suite 2A140
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
If you receive VA disability compensation, pension, or education benefits, we can help you update your direct deposit information. You’ll need your bank’s routing number and account number to make the updates.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help changing your direct deposit information
Our benefit counselors can help you fill out paperwork or address any payment issues.
Appointments
To schedule a virtual or in-person appointment, please use the link.
Main Phone
Location2nd Floor, Suite 2A140
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We can help you request a DD214 or other military service records. We can also help you request your military service treatment and private medical records to support your claim.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help requesting records
Appointments
To schedule a virtual or in-person appointment, please use the link.
Main Phone
Location2nd Floor, Suite 2A140
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Can't find the service you're looking for?
Call our VA benefits hotline at 800-827-1000 (TTY: 711). We’re here 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.
Get updates from the Veteran Benefits Administration
Other nearby VA locations
VA locations in other areas
Looking for a VA benefits location in another area?