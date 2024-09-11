Findlay VA Clinic Information and Enrollment Fair

When: Fri. Oct 4, 2024, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm ET Where: 1720 East Melrose Avenue Findlay, OH Cost: Free





VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System will host an Information & Enrollment Fair at the new Findlay VA Clinic on October 4, 2024 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Veterans are encouraged to attend to sign up for VA health care, transfer their care to the new Findlay VA Clinic, and learn more about what services VA is bringing to the Hancock County Area.

Hancock County Veterans Service Office will also be attending to assist Veterans with their benefits questions and offer more information about VA services.

The Findlay VA clinic is located at 1720 E. Melrose Ave, Findlay, Ohio - formerly known as the Social Security building.

We hope to see you there!

