Medical Foster Homes

VA Ann Arbor Health Care System is pleased to announce the development of the Medical Foster Home Program (MFH). MFH is a voluntary program that offers safe, long-term care in a home setting. MFH is affordable care and is a great alternative to institutional care.

Learn more about Medical Foster Homes

New Patients

The goal of the New Patient Orientation program is to provide Veterans with a seamless transition into VA healthcare services.

Learn more about New Patient Orientation

Support for Law Enforcement and First Responders

This page provides resources for law enforcement and first responders who are assisting Veterans in crisis.

Learn more about Support for Law Enforcement and First Responders

Fisher House

The VA Ann Arbor Fisher House is the first Fisher House to be built in the state of Michigan. Construction on the VA Ann Arbor Fisher House began in late April 2019 and the groundbreaking ceremony took place June 14, 2019. The Fisher House Foundation constructed the house and gifted it to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs upon its completion on April 20, 2020. The VA Ann Arbor Fisher House opened on June 1, 2020.



The 13,400 ft2 VA Ann Arbor Fisher House will enable family members to be close to their loved one during a hospitalization by providing comfortable, cost free lodging, in a relaxed setting that is only a short walk away from the VA Ann Arbor Medical Center.

Learn more about the VA Ann Arbor Fisher House

Cancer Care Program

VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System is one of 13 VAs nationally designated as a Center for Excellence for Prostate Cancer (Rahr Center of Excellence for Prostate Cancer), within a larger Precision Oncology Program. We also offer a complete array of holistic services including palliative care, health psychology, physical therapy, nutrition education, survivorship care, social work, chaplain services, as well as access to complementary medicine.

Learn more about the Cancer Care Program

Surgical Services

Surgical Service strives to serve our Veterans with timely, safe, state-of-the art surgical care. We are committed to a patient-centered environment and workforce culture built on diversity, trust, communication, and teamwork. In partnership with the University of Michigan and Michigan Medicine surgeons, we offer a wide range of state-of-the-art surgical care, including advanced open, minimally-invasive, and robotic surgical techniques. Our outpatient and procedure clinics provide ambulatory surgical services to Veterans from across our region.

Learn more about VAAAHS Surgical Services

Visual Impairment Services Team (VIST)

The Visual Impairment Services Team (VIST) is a group of allied health care professionals dedicated to connecting visually impaired Veterans with a variety of services available within the VA and the Veterans community.

Learn more about VIST

Whole Health

VA Whole Health is a cutting-edge approach to care that supports your health and well-being. Whole Health centers around what matters to you, not what is the matter with you. This means your health team will get to know you as a person, before working with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.

Learn more about Whole Health at VA

Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program

The VA Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP) is committed to helping Veterans, their partners, and also VA staff who are impacted by Intimate Partner Violence. If you or someone you know could be experiencing and/or using IPV – help is available.

Learn more about the Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program

Electronic Health Record Modernization

VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System and its community-based outpatient clinics will soon begin the transition to the new electronic health record (EHR). This is a Veteran-centric approach that will better support service members as they transition from military service to Veteran status.

Learn more about Electronic Health Record Modernization

Holiday schedule

Unless otherwise indicated, VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System ambulatory clinics, surgery, administration and outpatient clinics are closed during federal holidays.

Former Prisoner of War Program

Since World War I, more than 142,000 Americans, including 85 women, have been captured and interned as POWs. Not included in this figure are nearly 93,000 Americans who were lost or never recovered. Only one fifth of America's former POWs since World War I are still living (about 22,641). More than 90% of living former POWs were captured and interned during World War II. About 15,367 former POWs are in receipt of compensation for service-connected injuries, diseases, or illnesses.

Learn more about the Former Prisoner of War Program

PACT Act Resources

The PACT Act is a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances. The PACT Act adds to the list of health conditions that we assume (or “presume”) are caused by exposure to these substances. This law helps us provide generations of Veterans—and their survivors—with the care and benefits they’ve earned and deserve. This page will help you locate local resources to answer your questions about what the PACT Act means for you or your loved ones.

Learn more about PACT Act Resources

Veterans Integration To Academic Leadership (VITAL)

What is VITAL? Veterans Integration To Academic Leadership (VITAL) is the VA's approach to reaching out to student Veterans to help meet your needs and maximize your potential. The VITAL Initiative is a partnership between VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System and local college and university campuses. We're here to help you navigate your needs and concerns and maximize your unique set of strengths, skills, and life experiences as you develop and translate your interests and talents into the academic setting.

Learn more about VITAL

PHASER

VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System now offers Pharmacogenomic Testing for Veterans, also known as PHASER. PHASER helps providers determine which medications may be most effective for Veterans based on their genetics. PHASER is a clinical program, not a research study. PHASER is free and only requires one blood test.

Learn more about PHASER

VA Lung Care Connect

When it comes to your lung health, getting answers quickly and getting the right care can make all the difference. VA Lung Care Connect gives Veterans access to advanced, highly specialized lung cancer care while keeping as much follow-up care as close to home as possible. As the largest integrated healthcare system in the United States, VA offers a unique advantage in providing expertly coordinated care at every level..

Learn more about VA Lung Care Connect