Dietetic Internship
The VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System Dietetic Internship is a 37-week, full-time certificate program providing over 1,000 hours of supervised practice experience. Most rotation sites are located within the Lieutenant Colonel Charles S. Kettles VA Medical Center, with a concentration on clinical and community care servicing the Veteran population.
Accreditation Status
The VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System Dietetic Internship is in Candidacy for Accreditation, and actively working with the Accreditation Council for Education in Nutrition and Dietetics (ACEND) to achieve full accreditation within a 2 to 3 year period. For more information, contact ACEND by mail at 120 South Riverside Plaza, Suite 2190, Chicago, Illinois 60606-6995, by phone at 800/877-1600, ext. 5400 or by email at ACEND@eatright.org
Watch the Dietetic Internship Program Video
Admission Requirements
The VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System offers acceptance to four interns per year. Admission requirements include the following:
- A baccalaureate degree granted by a U.S. accredited college/university or foreign equivalent.
- A master’s degree (or be enrolled in a master’s degree near completion) granted by a U.S. accredited college/university or foreign equivalent.
- A Verification Statement upon completing a didactic program in dietetics (DPD) from an ACEND-accredited program while pursuing either of the required undergraduate and/or graduate degrees.
- U.S. citizenship and Social Security Number.
- No credit is granted for prior learning experiences.
A strong candidate for admission to the Dietetic Internship will meet the following criteria (not required for application and admission):
- A master’s degree with an emphasis on health and/or nutrition.
- A cumulative graduate GPA of 3.5 or higher from the institution that issued their ACEND-accredited DPD.
- Previous employment or volunteer experiences that enhance capabilities as a registered dietitian and/or demonstrate an interest in the field of dietetics.
- Fluency in reading, writing, and speaking in English.
Credentialing Process to become a Registered Dietitian-Nutritionist
A person wanting to earn the credential of Registered Dietitian-Nutritionist (RDN) must have completed a minimum of a master’s degree at a U.S. accredited college/university or foreign equivalent, possess a Verification Statement through a didactic program in dietetics (DPD) while pursuing their required undergraduate and/or graduate degrees, and have completed an ACEND-accredited supervised practice program, such as a Dietetic Internship. Once achieved, they qualify to take the credentialing examination through the Commission on Dietetic Registration. Continuing education requirements must be met every 5 years to maintain registration.
Where We Come In
The VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System Dietetic Internship is a stand-alone program, meaning a master’s degree must be earned prior to admission. Graduates of the program will be issued a Verification Statement and are eligible to sit for the Registered Dietitian-Nutritionist credentialing examination. Licensure for a dietitian-nutritionist is not required in the state of Michigan.
Applicants can apply by uploading the required documents into the DICAS platform in preparation for the Spring Internship Match.
More information on the application process can be found here: Application Process for Students (eatrightpro.org).
An instructional video for applying through DICAS is found here: DICAS Applicant Video on Vimeo
Graduation from the VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System Dietetic Internship requires the following:
- Successful completion of the full time, 37-week program.
- Successful completion of at least 1,000 hours of supervised practice (700 of which must be in a professional work setting).
- Successful completion of all rotations within the Clinical, Community, Food Service, Professional Practice, and Enrichment Experience spheres, as evaluated by preceptors and the Dietetic Internship Director.
- Successful completion of all mandatory program assignments and trainings.
- A “Competent” rating or higher achieved for all Core Competencies required by ACEND.
VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System Dietetic Internship Mission
To offer learning experiences focused on health promotion and disease prevention within the Veteran population, while promoting the highest level of practice for preparing entry-level dietitians that advance the practice of the dietetic profession, within the VA Healthcare System and beyond.
Goals and Objectives
Goal 1: Graduates will be competent entry-level Registered Dietitian Nutritionists in professional practice.
- Objective 1: At least 80% of program students complete program requirements within 55 weeks (150% length of program).
- Objective 2: Of graduates that seek employment, 80% are employed in nutrition and dietetics or related fields within 12-months of graduation.
Goal 2: Graduates will acquire the necessary skills to sit for certification and licensing exams, specifically, the CDR credentialing examination.
- Objective 1: 100% of program graduates take the CDR dietitian credentialing exam within 12 months of program completion.
- Objective 2: The program’s one-year pass rate (graduates who pass the registration exam within one year of first attempt) on the CDR credentialing exam for dietitian nutritionists is at least 80%.
Goal 3: Graduates will work independently with confidence within their chosen field of nutrition.
- Objective 1: 100% of graduate evaluation respondents will reflect at least a "Satisfied" rating on a 1 to 5 interval scale (Very Dissatisfied, Dissatisfied, Neutral, Satisfied, Very Satisfied) when assessing their overall satisfaction with the internship one-year after program completion.
- Objective 2: 85% of supervisor questionnaire respondents will rate various aspects of the graduate's job performance as "Average" or above on a questionnaire and would consider the graduate to be prepared as an entry-level dietitian for the workplace by answering "Agree" or higher (4 or above).
Goal 4: Provide the skills necessary to advance dietetic practice within the Veterans Affairs Health Administration, and in turn, better serve the Veteran population.
- Objective 1: 25% of program graduates will be employed in VA dietitian-nutritionist positions within 3 years of completing the program.
Program Curriculum
Dietetic interns complete 20 rotations in the areas of Clinical Nutrition, Community Nutrition, Foodservice Systems Management, Professional Practice and Enrichment Experience, known as spheres. A one-week pediatric and maternal health rotation at W.I.C. of Washtenaw County is incorporated within the Community Nutrition sphere. Enrichment Experience days bring variety to an intern’s curriculum, offering simulation learning, interaction with interdisciplinary teams, and opportunities for community exposure.
The internship program runs August through April. Start date is dependent on the Federal Payroll Calendar. An example schedule for a full-time intern in AY 2025-2026 is provided
Program Data Outcomes
The VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System Dietetic Internship currently holds Candidacy for Accreditation status with ACEND. For available program outcomes data, or questions regarding the data collection process, please contact Bethany Oxender, MS, RDN, the Dietetic Internship Director, at Bethany.Oxender@va.gov
Financial Resources, Benefits, Available Stipend
There is no application fee to apply, nor internship tuition. Dietetic Interns are paid a stipend of $15.00 an hour (pre-tax) throughout the duration of the program. As Health Professional Trainees within the VA Healthcare System, interns are eligible to opt into the Federal Employees Health Benefits (FEHB) program.
Dietetic Interns are not eligible for Title IV financial aid, nor Federal, State, or Institutional financial aid, however, they may apply for an educational loan through a private lender. Applicants are encouraged to apply for Michigan Nutrition and Dietetics Institute (MNDI) Scholarships. For scholarship application questions, email mndischolarship@gmail.com
Stipend Retrieval Process
VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System Dietetic Interns are considered Health Trainee Professionals and therefore are eligible to receive stipends through the Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA). This document summarizes the policy and procedures related to receiving stipends.
POLICY
- Dietetic interns are paid a stipend that is subject to taxation. Interns are not eligible for cost-of-living raises. Any irregularity in pay should be reported to the Internship Director and/or an Administrative Assistant within the Nutrition and Food Service Department.
PROCEDURE
- Stipends are paid to Associated Health Professions Trainees (HPTs) by the Department of Veterans Affairs, Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA) for compensation for time and services being delivered at the VA.
- Pay periods are two weeks long, beginning on Sunday and ending on Saturday.
- The official payday for all VA employees is every other Friday, including dietetic interns. Paychecks are deposited by direct bank deposit into the interns’ bank accounts on midnight of pay day. A paycheck can be received only by automatic deposit into a bank account.
- The paycheck received on payday is for the previous pay period.
- An Earnings and Leave Statement can be accessed online through your MyPay account, once established .
- Interns are responsible for storing and protecting their log-in information, either the username/password combination or PIV access.
- Pay rates for HPTs are set by OAA and vary by discipline and level of the trainee. The basic pay rates are geographically adjusted according to the same adjustment percentages used for federal employee locality pay.
Estimated Cost to Interns
The initial health screening and fingerprinting is of no cost to interns and is included in the new-hire process. Business attire is required and of the discretion/expense of interns. Lab coats are available, upon request.
Interns are required to have personal health insurance for the duration of the internship. They are responsible for obtaining Federal Employee Health Benefits (FEHB) or their own personal health insurance. The cost varies by plan. Interns enrolled in the FEHB Program will see deductions in their bi-weekly Leave and Earning Statement (LES). Use this site to compare the costs, benefits, and features of different plans.
Purchasing professional liability insurance is not required. The government is liable for malpractice of its employees/interns. Coverage applies to training performed at the VA and affiliated institutions.
At-home access to a computer with audio-visual capabilities and internet is strongly recommended. Costs vary by type and service provider. On-site workstations are available for use outside of supervised-practice hours with department approval.
Additional Expense Considerations (subject to change):
American Nutrition and Dietetics Student Membership
Annual Dues, June 1 – May 31 $58.00
Personal Health Insurance
FEBH, bi-weekly deduction Avg $70 to $160 (plan dependent)
Cost of Living (Ann Arbor, MI)
Median value of owner-occupied housing units $366,600
Median selected monthly owner costs, with mortgage $2,137
Median gross rent (may vary, depending on location) $1,382.00
At-Home Technology
Computer with audio-visual capabilities Variable
Internet $35 - $155 (plan dependent)
Transportation (to and from rotations)
Auto Insurance, average annual cost in Michigan $1,400 - $1,800
Parking Fee (optional) $8.99 per 2-week pay period
*Interns are responsible for their own transportation. Personal transportation is encouraged for reliability purposes. If interested in public transportation, more information can be found at: Ann Arbor Public Transportation: The Ride
Remote Work, Telework, and Tele-Supervision
Interns enrolled in the VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System Dietetic Internship are not approved for remote work or telework. Interns are required to report on-site as scheduled. Because of this, the technology required for distance education is provided by the facility. This may include, but is not limited to, internet access, laptops, desktops, telephones, and software required to fulfill program duties. These technologies are considered government property and not to be taken home without proper authorization.
Distance education is provided as a supplement to in-person training. A preceptor may be co-located with an intern but educate from a separate workspace within the facility, utilizing TEAMS screen sharing, email communication, video conferencing, etc.
On occasion, preceptors located at Community-Based Outpatient Clinics offer expertise on nutrition-topics during didactic learning days. These educational opportunities are facilitated by the Dietetic Internship Director with an in-person discussion to follow. Interns are on-site for attendance, therefore technology for learning is provided.
Preceptors are expected to report on-site when assigned supervision of an intern and therefore will incorporate in-person training within a standard workday. These interactions are opportunities to assess if the distance education provided is efficacious for learning.
Tele-supervision may occur when a primary preceptor is unexpectedly absent and a secondary preceptor who is teleworking or remotely working assumes the role of substitute preceptor. With tele-supervision, preceptors must establish an effective mode of communication and utilize technologies that best meet the learning needs and preferences of the intern, as able (video, audio, read/write, or kinesthetic). The Dietetic Internship (DI) Director will designate an on-site supervisor to be available for the duration of the intern’s tour to address questions/concerns as they arise. Any questions or concerns regarding tele-supervision should be addressed to the DI.
Mission Statement for Diversity & Inclusion
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is an equal opportunity employer possessing a Department of Diversity and Inclusion that works to grow a diverse workforce and cultivate an inclusive work environment where employees are fully engaged and empowered to deliver outstanding services to our Nation’s Veterans.