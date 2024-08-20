Accreditation Status

The VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System Dietetic Internship is in Candidacy for Accreditation, and actively working with the Accreditation Council for Education in Nutrition and Dietetics (ACEND) to achieve full accreditation within a 2 to 3 year period. For more information, contact ACEND by mail at 120 South Riverside Plaza, Suite 2190, Chicago, Illinois 60606-6995, by phone at 800/877-1600, ext. 5400 or by email at ACEND@eatright.org

Admission Requirements

The VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System offers acceptance to four interns per year. Admission requirements include the following:

A baccalaureate degree granted by a U.S. accredited college/university or foreign equivalent.

A master’s degree (or be enrolled in a master’s degree near completion) granted by a U.S. accredited college/university or foreign equivalent.

A Verification Statement upon completing a didactic program in dietetics (DPD) from an ACEND-accredited program while pursuing either of the required undergraduate and/or graduate degrees.

U.S. citizenship and Social Security Number.

No credit is granted for prior learning experiences.

A strong candidate for admission to the Dietetic Internship will meet the following criteria (not required for application and admission):

A master’s degree with an emphasis on health and/or nutrition.

A cumulative graduate GPA of 3.5 or higher from the institution that issued their ACEND-accredited DPD.

Previous employment or volunteer experiences that enhance capabilities as a registered dietitian and/or demonstrate an interest in the field of dietetics.

Fluency in reading, writing, and speaking in English.

Credentialing Process to become a Registered Dietitian-Nutritionist

A person wanting to earn the credential of Registered Dietitian-Nutritionist (RDN) must have completed a minimum of a master’s degree at a U.S. accredited college/university or foreign equivalent, possess a Verification Statement through a didactic program in dietetics (DPD) while pursuing their required undergraduate and/or graduate degrees, and have completed an ACEND-accredited supervised practice program, such as a Dietetic Internship. Once achieved, they qualify to take the credentialing examination through the Commission on Dietetic Registration. Continuing education requirements must be met every 5 years to maintain registration.

Where We Come In

The VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System Dietetic Internship is a stand-alone program, meaning a master’s degree must be earned prior to admission. Graduates of the program will be issued a Verification Statement and are eligible to sit for the Registered Dietitian-Nutritionist credentialing examination. Licensure for a dietitian-nutritionist is not required in the state of Michigan.

Applicants can apply by uploading the required documents into the DICAS platform in preparation for the Spring Internship Match.

More information on the application process can be found here: Application Process for Students (eatrightpro.org).

An instructional video for applying through DICAS is found here: DICAS Applicant Video on Vimeo

Graduation from the VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System Dietetic Internship requires the following:

Successful completion of the full time, 37-week program.

Successful completion of at least 1,000 hours of supervised practice (700 of which must be in a professional work setting).

Successful completion of all rotations within the Clinical, Community, Food Service, Professional Practice, and Enrichment Experience spheres, as evaluated by preceptors and the Dietetic Internship Director.

Successful completion of all mandatory program assignments and trainings.

A “Competent” rating or higher achieved for all Core Competencies required by ACEND.

VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System Dietetic Internship Mission

To offer learning experiences focused on health promotion and disease prevention within the Veteran population, while promoting the highest level of practice for preparing entry-level dietitians that advance the practice of the dietetic profession, within the VA Healthcare System and beyond.

Goals and Objectives

Goal 1: Graduates will be competent entry-level Registered Dietitian Nutritionists in professional practice.

Objective 1: At least 80% of program students complete program requirements within 55 weeks (150% length of program).

Objective 2: Of graduates that seek employment, 80% are employed in nutrition and dietetics or related fields within 12-months of graduation.

Goal 2: Graduates will acquire the necessary skills to sit for certification and licensing exams, specifically, the CDR credentialing examination.

Objective 1: 100% of program graduates take the CDR dietitian credentialing exam within 12 months of program completion.

Objective 2: The program’s one-year pass rate (graduates who pass the registration exam within one year of first attempt) on the CDR credentialing exam for dietitian nutritionists is at least 80%.

Goal 3: Graduates will work independently with confidence within their chosen field of nutrition.

Objective 1: 100% of graduate evaluation respondents will reflect at least a "Satisfied" rating on a 1 to 5 interval scale (Very Dissatisfied, Dissatisfied, Neutral, Satisfied, Very Satisfied) when assessing their overall satisfaction with the internship one-year after program completion.

Objective 2: 85% of supervisor questionnaire respondents will rate various aspects of the graduate's job performance as "Average" or above on a questionnaire and would consider the graduate to be prepared as an entry-level dietitian for the workplace by answering "Agree" or higher (4 or above).

Goal 4: Provide the skills necessary to advance dietetic practice within the Veterans Affairs Health Administration, and in turn, better serve the Veteran population.

Objective 1: 25% of program graduates will be employed in VA dietitian-nutritionist positions within 3 years of completing the program.

Program Curriculum

Dietetic interns complete 20 rotations in the areas of Clinical Nutrition, Community Nutrition, Foodservice Systems Management, Professional Practice and Enrichment Experience, known as spheres. A one-week pediatric and maternal health rotation at W.I.C. of Washtenaw County is incorporated within the Community Nutrition sphere. Enrichment Experience days bring variety to an intern’s curriculum, offering simulation learning, interaction with interdisciplinary teams, and opportunities for community exposure.

The internship program runs August through April. Start date is dependent on the Federal Payroll Calendar. An example schedule for a full-time intern in AY 2025-2026 is provided