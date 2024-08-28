Support for Law Enforcement and First Responders

National 24-hour VA Hotlines

The Veterans Crisis Line connects Veterans and Service members in crisis and their families and friends with qualified, caring VA responders through a confidential toll-free hotline, online chat, or text.

• Call 988 then Press 1, 24/7.

• Chat online at https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/get-help-now/chat/

• Text to 838255

Homeless Hotline: 877-424-3838

24-hour Services at Medical Center

VA Police Dispatch: 734-845-3405

Emergency Department Triage: 734-845-5189

Emergency Department Front Desk: 734-845-4318

Clinical Contact Center: 734-845-5500

Hospital based Resources

Monday - Friday 8:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M.

Suicide Prevention Coordinators

Karen Gendreau LMSW, 734-255-0580

Tyson Gatermann LMSW, 734-845-3922

Mary Pat Tucker LMSW, 419-708-4936

Veteran Justice Outreach

Monday - Friday 8:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M.

Michigan

Wayne, Livingston, Genesee, and Western Oakland Counties:

Brad Watkins, LMSW, VJO Coordinator

Phone: 734-369-1300 Email: bradford.watkins@va.gov

Monroe, Jackson, Lenawee, and Washtenaw Counties:

Jamie Wright, LMSW, VJO Coordinator

Phone: 734-478-3551 Email: jamie.wright@va.gov

Ohio

Lucas, Wood, Hancock, Sandusky, Ottawa, and Re-Entry Services for MDOC institutions in Southern Michigan: Christy Wood, LISW-S, VJO Coordinator

Phone: 734-934-1607 Email: christy.wood@va.gov

Lucas, Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Williams and Re-Entry Services for MDOC institutions in Southern Michigan: Robert Quillen, LISW-S, VJO Coordinator

Phone: 734-255-0806 Email: james.quillen@va.gov

Homeless Outreach

Gabe Parra LMSW, 734-845-5058