Skip to Content

The Transportation Navigation Hub (TNH) is a "one-stop shop" for your VA transportation needs

Call 877-838-5438 (877-VET-LIFT)  Monday - Friday from 7:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.  at least three business days prior to your appointment. 

Support for Law Enforcement and First Responders

This page provides resources for law enforcement and first responders who are assisting Veterans in crisis.

National 24-hour VA Hotlines

The Veterans Crisis Line connects Veterans and Service members in crisis and their families and friends with qualified, caring VA responders through a confidential toll-free hotline, online chat, or text.

 • Call 988 then Press 1, 24/7.

 • Chat online at https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/get-help-now/chat/ 

 • Text to 838255

Homeless Hotline: 877-424-3838

24-hour Services at Medical Center

VA Police Dispatch:  734-845-3405

Emergency Department Triage:  734-845-5189

Emergency Department Front Desk:  734-845-4318

Clinical Contact Center:  734-845-5500

Hospital based Resources

Monday - Friday  8:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M.

Suicide Prevention Coordinators

Karen Gendreau  LMSW,  734-255-0580

Tyson Gatermann LMSW, 734-845-3922

Mary Pat Tucker LMSW,  419-708-4936

Veteran Justice Outreach  

Monday - Friday  8:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M.

Michigan

Wayne, Livingston, Genesee, and Western Oakland Counties: 
Brad Watkins, LMSW, VJO Coordinator
Phone: 734-369-1300 Email: bradford.watkins@va.gov

Monroe, Jackson, Lenawee, and Washtenaw Counties: 
Jamie Wright, LMSW, VJO Coordinator 
Phone: 734-478-3551 Email: jamie.wright@va.gov

Ohio

Lucas, Wood, Hancock, Sandusky, Ottawa, and Re-Entry Services for MDOC institutions in Southern Michigan: Christy Wood, LISW-S, VJO Coordinator 
Phone: 734-934-1607 Email: christy.wood@va.gov

Lucas, Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Williams and Re-Entry Services for MDOC institutions in Southern Michigan: Robert Quillen, LISW-S, VJO Coordinator
Phone: 734-255-0806 Email: james.quillen@va.gov

Homeless Outreach

Gabe Parra LMSW, 734-845-5058

Last updated: