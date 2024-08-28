Support for Law Enforcement and First Responders
This page provides resources for law enforcement and first responders who are assisting Veterans in crisis.
National 24-hour VA Hotlines
The Veterans Crisis Line connects Veterans and Service members in crisis and their families and friends with qualified, caring VA responders through a confidential toll-free hotline, online chat, or text.
• Call 988 then Press 1, 24/7.
• Chat online at https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/get-help-now/chat/
• Text to 838255
Homeless Hotline: 877-424-3838
24-hour Services at Medical Center
VA Police Dispatch: 734-845-3405
Emergency Department Triage: 734-845-5189
Emergency Department Front Desk: 734-845-4318
Clinical Contact Center: 734-845-5500
Hospital based Resources
Monday - Friday 8:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M.
Suicide Prevention Coordinators
Karen Gendreau LMSW, 734-255-0580
Tyson Gatermann LMSW, 734-845-3922
Mary Pat Tucker LMSW, 419-708-4936
Veteran Justice Outreach
Monday - Friday 8:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M.
Michigan
Wayne, Livingston, Genesee, and Western Oakland Counties:
Brad Watkins, LMSW, VJO Coordinator
Phone: 734-369-1300 Email: bradford.watkins@va.gov
Monroe, Jackson, Lenawee, and Washtenaw Counties:
Jamie Wright, LMSW, VJO Coordinator
Phone: 734-478-3551 Email: jamie.wright@va.gov
Ohio
Lucas, Wood, Hancock, Sandusky, Ottawa, and Re-Entry Services for MDOC institutions in Southern Michigan: Christy Wood, LISW-S, VJO Coordinator
Phone: 734-934-1607 Email: christy.wood@va.gov
Lucas, Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Williams and Re-Entry Services for MDOC institutions in Southern Michigan: Robert Quillen, LISW-S, VJO Coordinator
Phone: 734-255-0806 Email: james.quillen@va.gov
Homeless Outreach
Gabe Parra LMSW, 734-845-5058