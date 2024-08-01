West Cobb Mobile Blood Drive

When: Tue. Aug 6, 2024, 8:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: Life South Community Blood Centers Mobile Unit 333 Midway Road Marietta, GA Cost: Free





The National blood supply continues to be challenged and our country is facing blood shortages. The VA healthcare facilities have scheduled quarterly blood drives throughout 2024 to continue efforts related to our National VA “Roll Up Your Sleeve” Blood Drive campaign. This action fulfills VA’s “fifth mission” to back up our nation’s health care system in times of disaster. It will not only help meet the need for blood in communities across the country but will also help ensure VA can continue to meet Veterans’ blood and blood product needs.



Donors must be 16 years of age with written parental permission or older, weigh at least 110 pounds, and show photo I.D.

Other VA events