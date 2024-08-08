Join the Force / Your Future in Law Enforcement
Join our team
When:
Wed. Aug 28, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
1670 Clairmont Road
Decatur, GA
Cost:
Free
Join Us!
Are you curious about what it’s like to serve and protect? Do you have questions for your local law enforcement?
We invite you to our Join the Force / Your Future in Law Enforcement event!
Date: Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Time: 9:00 AM- 1:00 PM
Location: Joseph Maxwell Cleland
Atlanta VA Medical Center – Clairmont Entrance
1670 Clairmont Road, Decatur, GA
Enjoy a cup of coffee with Atlanta VA Police and engage in meaningful conversations with our officers. We will soon be expanding our team and have job openings available. This is a fantastic opportunity to learn more about our department, ask questions, and discover how you can explore a career in law enforcement.
What to Expect:
- Friendly discussions about community safety
- Information on recruitment opportunities
- Insight into the daily life of a police officer
- Coffee and conversation
Whether you’re considering a career in law enforcement or just want to connect with VA Police Services, everyone is welcome to attend.
Let’s connect with a cup of coffee!