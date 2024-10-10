Hurricane Helene Disaster Relief | Donations Accepted

When: Fri. Oct 11, 2024, 8:00 am – 12:00 pm ET Where: Peter Wheeler Auditorium 1670 Clairmont Road Decatur, GA Cost: Free





Atlanta VA Health Care System is seeking donations to help Hurricane Helene victims in Asheville, North Carolina.

The facility is accepting hygiene items, clothing, and cleaning products. This collaborative effort aims to provide some relief and assistance to those hurting after the hurricane. Items can be taken to the Atlanta VAHCS Pete Wheeler Auditorium, located at 1670 Clairmont Road, Decatur, GA Friday, October 11 between 8:00 a.m. to noon.

The shipment of items to Asheville will take place on Friday afternoon.

Other VA events