On Monday, October 14th, 2024, the Atlanta VA Health Care System outpatient clinics and administrative offices will be closed in recognition of Columbus Day. In case of an emergent situation, Veterans should dial 911 or visit the closest emergency department.

Veterans Day Celebration | Ceremony, Parade, & Car Show

When:

Mon. Nov 11, 2024, 8:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Where:

Clairmont Road Entrance to Main Facility

1670 Clairmont Road

Decatur, GA

Cost:

Free

Monday, November 11

Ceremony 9:00 a.m. 

Join Atlanta VA Executive Leadership Team and community partners in celebrating our local centenarian Veterans. 

Parade immediately after ceremony

Begins at the Clairmont Road entrance and loops around campus. 

Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) Claims Q&A 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. 

Visit VBA team members and ask questions about benefits claims in the Chapel. 

Classic Cars & Motorcycles 

Lineup for Classic Cars and Motorcycles participating in the parade, begins at 8:00 – 8:45 a.m. 

All Classic Cars and Motorcycles in the parade will be on exhibit immediately following the procession. 

Show Your Support!

  1. Register your organization to march in the Veterans Day Parade. Contact the Center for Development and Civic Engagement via email vhaatgcdce@va.gov or call 404.728.7728. 
  2. Show your support from the sidelines. All community members are encouraged to line the campus grounds in support of local Veterans.

