National Prescription Drug Take Back Day - Mail-Back Envelopes: October 25

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

When: Fri. Oct 25, 2024, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm ET Where: 1670 Clairmont Road Decatur, GA Cost: Free





Unneeded prescription medication–those that are old, unwanted, or no longer needed – are a public safety issue, too often becoming a gateway to addiction. Join the Atlanta VA Healthcare System for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on October 25 and October 26.

Fort McPherson VA Clinic 1701 Hardee Ave., SW Atlanta, GA

Blairsville VA CBOC 1294 Highway 515 East, Suite 100 Blairsville, GA

Trinka Davis Veterans Village Clinic 180 Martin Dr. Carrollton, GA

Northeast Cobb County VA Clinic 2217 Roswell Rd. Suite 114, Marietta, GA

Atlanta VA Clinic 250 N. Arcadia Avenue

AVAHCS facilities will provide DEA-approved medication disposal mail-back envelopes at no cost to the end user. Veterans and civilians are instructed to take the envelope home, place unwanted prescriptions inside and mail. VA Police should not take custody of mail-back envelopes, and in circumstances where they do, the item will be handled as evidence and booked in accordance with Training Unit 16.

Accepted medications

Prescription medications (Schedule II-V controlled substances)

Liquid Controlled Substance Prescription Medication Bottle (Schedule II-V -less than 4oz. in sip-lock bag)

Not accepted medications

Illegal (Schedule I) drugs

Needle/syringes or sharp containers

Medical devices, batteries

Aerosol cans, inhalers

Chemicals

Mercury-containing devices

Radiopharmaceuticals

Liquid antineoplastic agents (such as chemotherapy drugs and cytotoxic drugs)

DEA’s National Prescription Drug Tack Back Day events are one way to dispose of unneeded medications. Beyond Take Back Day, there are opportunities to dispose of unneeded medications regularly and safely at the Atlanta VA throughout the year.

For more information on prescription drug disposal, go to: Take Back Day (dea.gov)

