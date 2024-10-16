Skip to Content

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day - Mail-Back Envelopes: October 25

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

When:

Fri. Oct 25, 2024, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm ET

Where:

1670 Clairmont Road

Decatur, GA

Cost:

Free

Unneeded prescription medication–those that are old, unwanted, or no longer needed – are a public safety issue, too often becoming a gateway to addiction. Join the Atlanta VA Healthcare System for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on October 25 and October 26. 

Fort McPherson VA Clinic                         1701 Hardee Ave., SW   Atlanta, GA

Blairsville VA CBOC                                    1294 Highway 515 East, Suite 100   Blairsville, GA 

Trinka Davis Veterans Village Clinic       180 Martin Dr.  Carrollton, GA 

Northeast Cobb County VA Clinic          2217 Roswell Rd. Suite 114, Marietta, GA 

Atlanta VA Clinic                                       250 N. Arcadia Avenue   

AVAHCS facilities will provide DEA-approved medication disposal mail-back envelopes at no cost to the end user. Veterans and civilians are instructed to take the envelope home, place unwanted prescriptions inside and mail. VA Police should not take custody of mail-back envelopes, and in circumstances where they do, the item will be handled as evidence and booked in accordance with Training Unit 16.

Accepted medications

  • Prescription medications (Schedule II-V controlled substances)
  • Liquid Controlled Substance Prescription Medication Bottle (Schedule II-V -less than 4oz. in sip-lock bag)

Not accepted medications

  • Illegal (Schedule I) drugs
  • Needle/syringes or sharp containers
  • Medical devices, batteries
  • Aerosol cans, inhalers
  • Chemicals
  • Mercury-containing devices
  • Radiopharmaceuticals
  • Liquid antineoplastic agents (such as chemotherapy drugs and cytotoxic drugs)

DEA’s National Prescription Drug Tack Back Day events are one way to dispose of unneeded medications. Beyond Take Back Day, there are opportunities to dispose of unneeded medications regularly and safely at the Atlanta VA throughout the year. 

For more information on prescription drug disposal, go to: Take Back Day (dea.gov)

Other VA events

Last updated: