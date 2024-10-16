National Prescription Drug Take Back Day - Disposal Receptacles: October 26

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

When: Sat. Oct 26, 2024, 8:00 am – 9:30 pm ET Where: 1670 Clairmont Road Decatur, GA Cost: Free





Unneeded prescription medication–those that are old, unwanted, or no longer needed – are a public safety issue, too often becoming a gateway to addiction. Join the Atlanta VA Healthcare System for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on October 26.

Atlanta VA Medical Center 1670 Clairmont Road Decatur, GA

Disposal receptacles are available Monday through Friday 8:00 am to 9:30 pm and Saturday and Sunday 8:00 am to 4:30 pm during pharmacy hours.

VA Police should not take custody of medications, and in circumstances where they do, the item will be handled as evidence and booked in accordance with Training Unit 16.

Accepted medications

• Prescription medications (Schedule II-V controlled substances)

• Liquid Controlled Substance Prescription Medication Bottle (Schedule II-V -less than 4oz. in sip-lock bag)

Not accepted medications

• Illegal (Schedule I) drugs

• Needle/syringes or sharp containers

• Medical devices, batteries

• Aerosol cans, inhalers

• Chemicals

• Mercury-containing devices

• Radiopharmaceuticals

• Liquid antineoplastic agents (such as chemotherapy drugs and cytotoxic drugs)

Do not leave medication outside of receptacle

DEA’s National Prescription Drug Tack Back Day events are one way to dispose of unneeded medications. Beyond Take Back Day, there are opportunities to dispose of unneeded medications regularly and safely at the Atlanta VA throughout the year.

For more information on prescription drug disposal, go to: Take Back Day (dea.gov)

