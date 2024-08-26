VA Augusta Summer 2024 Vet Fest (McCormick, SC) VA Augusta Vet Fest When: Thu. Aug 29, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: 100 12 Oaks Drive McCormick, SC Cost: Free





Thursday August 29th from 0900-1400

Lutheran Church by the Lake, 100 12 Oaks Drive, McCormick, SC 29835

VA is hosting VET FEST events nationwide to inform Veterans and their families, caregivers, and survivors about the PACT Act and help them access the health care and benefits they’ve earned.

Attendees will have the opportunity to:

•Meet VA representatives: Talk to VA health care and benefits professionals who can answer your questions about how the PACT Act impacts your eligibility and help you navigate the application process.

•Apply for benefits: Get assistance with filing for PACT Act-related benefits, submitting an intent to file, or enrolling in VA health care.

•Toxic exposure screenings: Receive a screening by VA staff to determine if you may be eligible for benefits due to toxic exposure.

The PACT Act (Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act) is the largest expansion of Veteran health care and benefits in generations. It specifically benefits Veterans who served in the Vietnam War, Gulf War, and post-9/11 eras and were exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances. PACT Act also extends eligibility to survivors of these exposed Veterans.

0815 - 0845 Arrival on site- Set up

0900 - 0930 Opening Remarks (Director/VBA/Representatives)

0930 - 1400 Round Robin Tables

Claims Processing

Health Care Enrollment

Toxic Exposure Screening

