Aiken County Women Veterans VA Claims Clinic women's health, claims clinic, eligibility, TES, screenings When: Mon. Nov 4, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: 1st Floor, Sandlapper Room 1930 University Parkway Aiken, SC Cost: Free





VA Augusta Health Care System and the South Carolina Department of Veterans Affairs are hosting a claims clinic for women Veterans. Join us 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Nov. 4, in the Sandlapper Room at the Aiken County Government Center at 1930 University Parkway in Aiken, S.C., 29801.

Get help with your Veteran benefits and claims, women's healthcare resources and enrollment, peer support, and toxic exposure screenings.

For more information, email Ashley.Lee3@va.gov.

Other VA events