Skip to Content

VA outpatient clinics in Augusta, Aiken, Athens, and Statesboro will be closed Monday, Nov. 11, in honor of Veterans Day and all who have served.

Aiken County Women Veterans VA Claims Clinic

VA Augusta and the SCVA are hosting a claims clinic for women Veterans. Join us 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Nov. 4, at the Aiken County Government Center.

women's health, claims clinic, eligibility, TES, screenings

When:

Mon. Nov 4, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

1st Floor, Sandlapper Room

1930 University Parkway

Aiken, SC

Cost:

Free

VA Augusta Health Care System and the South Carolina Department of Veterans Affairs are hosting a claims clinic for women Veterans. Join us 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Nov. 4, in the Sandlapper Room at the Aiken County Government Center at 1930 University Parkway in Aiken, S.C., 29801. 

Get help with your Veteran benefits and claims, women's healthcare resources and enrollment, peer support, and toxic exposure screenings. 

For more information, email Ashley.Lee3@va.gov.

Other VA events

Last updated: