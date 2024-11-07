VA Augusta virtual reality collaboration offers hope of progress in diabetes education

PRESS RELEASE

November 7, 2024

Augusta , GA — Thursday: HouseCall VR to conduct patient-experience sessions at VA Augusta Uptown campus

VA Augusta Health Care System’s Innovation team will join Housecall VR in conducting patient-experience sessions of diabetes education modules using immersive virtual reality technology this Thursday. User-experience testing in this collaboration will focus on challenges in clinical diabetes education, gaining feedback from VA Augusta clinical experts and Veterans. Media is invited to attend.

“This is the type of technology and innovation that can change the lives of Veterans,” said Chris Ndeti, VA Augusta innovation specialist. “These partnerships between VA Augusta and the outside technology industry are crucial to advancing Veteran care.”

WHO: Veterans, VA Augusta staff, and HouseCall VR

WHAT: Virtual Reality Diabetes User-Experience Testing

WHEN: 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024

WHERE: Room 3A-113, VA Augusta Uptown Campus, 1 Freedom Way, Augusta

To learn more about the patient-experience sessions or the VA Augusta Innovation programs, email VhaAugInnovation@va.gov.

Media seeking more information or wanting to coordinate coverage of the sessions can contact Will Martin, VA Augusta Chief of Public Affairs, at William.Martin6@va.gov.