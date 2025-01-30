Veterans Health Administration names VA Augusta’s Kelsey Shull as 2025 Innovation Ecosystem Fellow

PRESS RELEASE

January 30, 2025

Augusta , GA — The Veterans Health Administration has named VA Augusta Health Care System’s Kelsey Shull as a 2025 VHA Innovation Ecosystem (IE) Fellow.

VHA IE Fellowships empower VA employees to become change agents and catalytic leaders capable of championing solutions that will improve Veteran care and experiences.

“Kelsey’s work as an Innovation Specialist has helped shape the future of health care for local Veterans,” said VA Augusta Executive Director Robin E. Jackson, PhD. “She’s been instrumental in pressing VA Augusta toward cutting-edge health innovations.”

Shull began her career at VA Augusta in 2012 as a Recreation Therapy Intern after graduating from Georgia Southern University. After working for the State of Georgia's mental health system for a year, she returned to VA Augusta as a Recreation Therapist before becoming an Innovation Specialist.

Shull was voted Innovation Specialist of the Year by her peers in October 2023. Now selected as a VHA Innovation Ecosystem Fellow, Shull looks forward to piloting the first VHA Innovation Intern as a Senior Innovation Fellow.

VA Augusta Health Care System employs about 2,700 employees who serve more than 50,000 unique Veteran patients each year in Georgia and South Carolina. In addition to the two Medical Centers in Augusta, the health care system operates three outpatient clinics in Aiken, South Carolina, and Athens and Statesboro, Georgia.

Media seeking coverage or interviews of Kelsey Shull should contact Will Martin, VA Augusta Chief of Public Affairs, at William.Martin6@va.gov.