WRDW’s Mikel Hannah-Harding to speak at VA Augusta MLK Jr. Observance

PRESS RELEASE

January 8, 2025

Augusta , GA — Mikel Hannah-Harding, meteorologist for WRDW CBS-12 News, will serve as guest speaker at VA Augusta Health Care System’s Martin Luther King, Jr., Observance at Noon, Jan. 16, in Room 3B-111 at the Uptown campus at 1 Freedom Way in Augusta. Media and the public are invited to attend.

"We’re excited to welcome Mikel and hear his experiences and insights," said Army Veteran Robert Welton, who helps lead the Special Emphasis Programs at VA Augusta. "His service to the community extends beyond his work at WRDW, and we’re grateful to partner with him in recognizing the life and legacy of Dr. King.”

WHAT: VA Augusta Martin Luther King, Jr., Observance

WHEN: Noon, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025

WHERE: Room 3B-111, 1 Freedom Way, Augusta, GA 30904

WHO: Mikel Hannah-Harding, VA staff, Veteran patients, and the public

VA Augusta Health Care System employs about 2,700 employees who serve more than 50,000 unique Veteran patients each year in Georgia and South Carolina. In addition to the two Medical Centers in Augusta, the health care system operates three outpatient clinics in Aiken, South Carolina, and Athens and Statesboro, Georgia.

Media seeking coverage the observance program should contact Will Martin,

VA Augusta Chief of Public Affairs, at William.Martin6@va.gov.