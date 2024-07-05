A six week grief and loss support group for Veterans

When: Tue. Jul 9, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET Repeats Where: 5656 South Cedar Street Lansing, MI Get directions on Google Maps to Lansing VA Clinic Cost: Free





A six week grief and loss support group for Veterans who have lost a loved one. The group will focus on the grieving process as well as providing tools to cope with grief. Topics include stages of grief, acceptance, how we grieve, myths about bereavement, how we cope, feelings that surround grief and loss, and types of grief. Group will take place at the Lansing Clinic starting on Tuesdays, from 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. in July, and run until August 6th. For more information, please contact Valerie Butler at (517) 267-3925.

Tue. Jul 9, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET Tue. Jul 16, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET Tue. Jul 23, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET Tue. Jul 30, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET Tue. Aug 6, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET

Other VA events