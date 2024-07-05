'Living with Anger' Educational Support Group
When:
Tue. Jul 9, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm ET
Where:
Building 7
5500 Armstrong Road
Battle Creek, MI
Cost:
Free
Living With Anger educational support group will take place starting July 9th, from 1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m., and will be offered In Person, or Online. In person will take place in Building 7. Topics include: Mindfulness, Stress Management, Changing Our Thinking, and Assertive Communication. Anyone interested are encouraged to reach out to Jason Knight at ext. 31719. This is open to inpatient and outpatient participants.