Living With Anger educational support group

When: Tue. Jul 9, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm ET Where: Building 7 5500 Armstrong Road Battle Creek, MI Get directions on Google Maps to Battle Creek VA Medical Center Cost: Free





Living With Anger educational support group will take place starting July 9th, from 1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m., and will be offered In Person, or Online. In person will take place in Building 7. Topics include: Mindfulness, Stress Management, Changing Our Thinking, and Assertive Communication. Anyone interested are encouraged to reach out to Jason Knight at ext. 31719. This is open to inpatient and outpatient participants.

