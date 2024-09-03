Disc Golf

When: Sat. Sep 7, 2024, 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm ET Where: Lakeview Kiwanis Outdoor Center 5500 Armstrong Road Battle Creek, MI Cost: Free





To register, please call Heather at

Disc Golf at Battle Creek VA Medical Center, Saturday, September 7. Event will take place between 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. at the Lakeview Kiwanis Outdoor Center. Local Disc Golfers will be paired up with Veterans. Registration is required and there will be prizes for participants who place. For more information, please call Heather at (269) 966-5600, extension 33928.

