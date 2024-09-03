Disc Golf
When:
Sat. Sep 7, 2024, 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm ET
Where:
Lakeview Kiwanis Outdoor Center
5500 Armstrong Road
Battle Creek, MI
Cost:
Free
To register, please call Heather at
Disc Golf at Battle Creek VA Medical Center, Saturday, September 7. Event will take place between 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. at the Lakeview Kiwanis Outdoor Center. Local Disc Golfers will be paired up with Veterans. Registration is required and there will be prizes for participants who place. For more information, please call Heather at (269) 966-5600, extension 33928.