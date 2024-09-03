Kalamazoo County LZ Stand Down 2024 Kalamazoo County LZ Stand Down When: Fri. Sep 13, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm ET Where: Kalamazoo County Expo Center 2900 Lake Street Kalamazoo, MI Cost: Free





Must bring a government issued picture ID. Also encouraged to bring DD Form 214, VA ID, or Military ID. Breakfast and lunch will be served. Bussing provided free of charge to Veterans with ID by Kalamazoo Metro. For additional information, please call (269) 373-5361.

