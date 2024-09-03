Skip to Content

Kalamazoo County LZ Stand Down 2024

For more information, (269) 373-5361.

Kalamazoo County LZ Stand Down

When:

Fri. Sep 13, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm ET

Where:

Kalamazoo County Expo Center

2900 Lake Street

Kalamazoo, MI

Cost:

Free

Event will take place at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center on Friday, September 13, from 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Must bring a government issued picture ID. Also encouraged to bring DD Form 214, VA ID, or Military ID. Breakfast and lunch will be served. Bussing provided free of charge to Veterans with ID by Kalamazoo Metro. For additional information, please call (269) 373-5361.

