Kalamazoo County LZ Stand Down 2024
When:
Fri. Sep 13, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Kalamazoo County Expo Center
2900 Lake Street
Kalamazoo, MI
Cost:
Free
Event will take place at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center on Friday, September 13, from 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Must bring a government issued picture ID. Also encouraged to bring DD Form 214, VA ID, or Military ID. Breakfast and lunch will be served. Bussing provided free of charge to Veterans with ID by Kalamazoo Metro. For additional information, please call (269) 373-5361.