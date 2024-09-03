Skip to Content

Women's Health Horseback Riding

Women's Health Horseback Riding on September 19, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Women's Health is pairing with Cheff Center for a day of Horseback riding.

Women's Health Horseback Riding

When:

Thu. Sep 19, 2024, 11:30 am – 1:30 pm ET

Where:

Parking lot across from the golf house

5500 Armstrong Road

Battle Creek, MI

Cost:

Free

RSVP:

Required

A medical clearance for is required. To RSVP and a copy of the form, contact Jennifer Picketts at ext. 32370.

Women's Health Horseback Riding on September 19, from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Women's Health is pairing with Cheff Center for a day of therapeutic Horseback riding. We will meet in the parking lot across from the golf house. A medical clearance for is required. To RSVP and a copy of the form, contact Jennifer Picketts at ext. 32370.

Other VA events

Last updated: