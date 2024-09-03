Women's Health Horseback Riding
Women's Health Horseback Riding
When:
Thu. Sep 19, 2024, 11:30 am – 1:30 pm ET
Where:
Parking lot across from the golf house
5500 Armstrong Road
Battle Creek, MI
Cost:
Free
RSVP:
Required
A medical clearance for is required. To RSVP and a copy of the form, contact Jennifer Picketts at ext. 32370.
