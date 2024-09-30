Benton Harbor VA Clinic: Flu Vaccine Clinic Schedule

Benton Harbor VA Clinic; Flu Vaccine Schedule

When: Sat. Oct 5, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: 1275 Mall Drive Benton Harbor, MI Cost: Free





- Saturday Walk In Clinic dates and times:

October 5th, and again on October 12th, from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

- Weekday Walk In Clinic, Monday through Friday:

Beginning October 7th, 2024, from 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

*Standard Dose Flu Vaccine Only

If you have an appointment with your Primary Care Provider in the near future, please plan to receive your flu shot at that appointment. Please wear a loose fitting shirt, if possible, in efforts to speed up your visit.

