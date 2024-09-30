BENTON HARBOR - Meet a Patient Advocate

When: Thu. Oct 24, 2024, 10:30 am – 2:30 pm ET Where: 1275 Mall Drive Benton Harbor, MI Cost: Free





Meet a Patient Advocate for the Benton Harbor VA Clinic will take place every 4th Thursday of the month, from 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. A Patient Advocate is also available everyday via Secure Message, by calling ext. 30434 or 31990. Alternative dates/times are available remotely at your local VA Clinic.

