Spirit of Praise Event

When: Sun. Oct 27, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:30 am ET Where: Building 138, Theater 5500 Armstrong Road Battle Creek, MI Cost: Free





The Battle Creek VA Medical Center Chaplain Service invites fellow Veterans and guests from the Battle Creek community in this inspirational, fun time of fellowship on Sunday, October 27th, in Building 138 (Theater), from 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. For more information, please contact Chaplain Sherri Headen at sherri.headen@va.gov, or ext. 32434.

