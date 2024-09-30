Spirit of Praise Event
When:
Sun. Oct 27, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:30 am ET
Where:
Building 138, Theater
5500 Armstrong Road
Battle Creek, MI
Cost:
Free
Spirit of Praise Event
The Battle Creek VA Medical Center Chaplain Service invites fellow Veterans and guests from the Battle Creek community in this inspirational, fun time of fellowship on Sunday, October 27th, in Building 138 (Theater), from 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. For more information, please contact Chaplain Sherri Headen at sherri.headen@va.gov, or ext. 32434.