Spiritual Care Providers; Beyond Religious Roles

When: Tue. Oct 22, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET Where: Various Locations 5500 Armstrong Road Battle Creek, MI Cost: Free





You are invited to come by our Chaplain Service greeting table in the Canteen to pick up resources, talk with a chaplain and receive an edible treat. Attend informative presentations, about moral/spiritual injury and empathetic self-examination to strengthen our ability to care for ourselves and the Veteran and First Responder population, during the Community Faith Leaders Workshop. Also enjoy an atmosphere of praise and fellowship at the Spirit of Praise Event!



- Tuesday, October 22, 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., Chaplain Service Greeting, Table in the Canteen

- Thursday, October 24, 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., Community Faith Leaders Workshop, Chapel - Building 82, Room 019 *Please RSVP to attend this event.

- Sunday, October 27, 10:00 A.M. - 11:30 A.M., Spirit of Praise, Building 138, Chapel

For questions, contact Chaplain Sherri Headen at sherri.headen@va.gov, or ext. 32434.

