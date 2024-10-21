Lung Cancer Screening Days During Lung Cancer Awareness Month

When: Tue. Nov 12, 2024, 1:00 pm – 4:03 pm ET Where: Building 5, Canteen 5500 Armstrong Road Battle Creek, MI Cost: Free





Lung Cancer is the deadliest cancer among Veterans, but lung cancer screening can save lives. VA uses screening, recommended by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force and the American Cancer Society, to identify early-stage lung cancer. Battle Creek VA will celebrate this awareness with holding Lung Cancer Screening Awareness Days at Battle Creek VA Medical Center on November 12th, and at the Wyoming Clinic on November 13, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. pm both days.

For questions or more information, please contact Linda Rose at (269) 223-5502

