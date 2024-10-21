Skip to Content

VA Caregiver Appreciation Event at Wyoming VA Clinic

Wyoming VA Clinic will host a series of events as part of Caregiver Appreciation, November 14th.

Caregiver Appreciation

When:

Thu. Nov 14, 2024, 12:30 pm – 4:00 pm ET

Where:

5838 Metro Way Southwest

Wyoming, MI

Cost:

Free

RSVP:

Required

RSVP is required, and you can make your reservation by calling by November 1st.

Wyoming VA Clinic will host a series of events as part of Caregiver Appreciation, for both Caregivers and Veterans. Event begins at 12:30 p.m., and finishes around 4:00 p.m. on November 14th. Light refreshments will be provided, and a Caregiver gift basket giveaway will take place to those who attend. 

RSVP is required, and you can make your reservation by calling (269) 223-6517, by November 1st.

Other VA events

Last updated: