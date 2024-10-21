VA Caregiver Appreciation Event at Wyoming VA Clinic

Caregiver Appreciation

When: Thu. Nov 14, 2024, 12:30 pm – 4:00 pm ET Where: 5838 Metro Way Southwest Wyoming, MI Cost: Free RSVP: Required





RSVP is required, and you can make your reservation by calling by November 1st.

Wyoming VA Clinic will host a series of events as part of Caregiver Appreciation, for both Caregivers and Veterans. Event begins at 12:30 p.m., and finishes around 4:00 p.m. on November 14th. Light refreshments will be provided, and a Caregiver gift basket giveaway will take place to those who attend.

RSVP is required, and you can make your reservation by calling (269) 223-6517, by November 1st.

Other VA events