VA Caregiver Appreciation Event at Wyoming VA Clinic
Caregiver Appreciation
When:
Thu. Nov 14, 2024, 12:30 pm – 4:00 pm ET
Where:
5838 Metro Way Southwest
Wyoming, MI
Cost:
Free
RSVP:
Required
Wyoming VA Clinic will host a series of events as part of Caregiver Appreciation, for both Caregivers and Veterans. Event begins at 12:30 p.m., and finishes around 4:00 p.m. on November 14th. Light refreshments will be provided, and a Caregiver gift basket giveaway will take place to those who attend.
RSVP is required, and you can make your reservation by calling (269) 223-6517, by November 1st.