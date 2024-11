Transgender Day of Remembrance

When: Wed. Nov 20, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET Where: Building 82, Chapel 5500 Armstrong Road Battle Creek, MI Cost: Free





Transgender Day of Remembrance observance will be held at Battle Creek VA Medical Center on Wednesday, November 20, from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m., in Building 82, Chapel.

“Transgender Day of Remembrance seeks to highlight the losses we face due to anti-transgender bigotry and violence. I am no stranger to the need to fight for our rights, and the right to simply exist is first and foremost. With so many seeking to erase transgender people – sometimes in the most brutal ways possible – it is vitally important that those we lose are remembered, and that we continue to fight for justice.”

- Transgender Day of Remembrance founder, Gwendolyn Ann Smith

Other VA events