Bay Pines VA 2024 Veterans Day Ceremony

When: Mon. Nov 11, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET Where: Veterans Courtyard, located between buildings 37 and 2 10000 Bay Pines Boulevard Bay Pines, FL Cost: Free





Bay Pines VA Healthcare System will host our annual Veterans Day Ceremony at the C.W.Y VA Medical Center Campus (10000 Bay Pines Boulevard, Bay Pines, FL 33744) on Monday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. The event will take place in the Veterans Courtyard, which is located between bldgs. 37 and 2.



In recognition of the origins of Veterans Day, the ceremony will begin promptly at 11 a.m.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, staff from several of Bay Pines VA’s various services will be present to educate attendees about the various resources and services available at our healthcare system. We encourage all Veterans, their loved ones, and the public to join us as we say “thank you” to our nation’s heroes and reinforce our commitment to serving them and their loved ones.

