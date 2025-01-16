Bay Pines VA Announces Procurement of Lease for New Port Charlotte VA Clinic

PRESS RELEASE

January 16, 2025

Bay Pines , FL — Today, Bay Pines VA Healthcare System announced the procurement of a lease for the replacement VA Clinic in Port Charlotte.

“This new space will serve as a physical representation of VA’s commitment to meeting the health care needs of the Veterans who entrust us with their care,” said Bay Pines VA Interim Director Dr. Amin Elamin. “We’re elated to announce the procurement of a new state-of-the-art space that will support Veterans in Charlotte County and the surrounding communities for many years to come.” The new clinic location will offer 28,016 sq ft of space, which will enable us to better serve the more than 10,000 Veterans who are treated in that location annually. Additionally, this expansion of space for the new Port Charlotte VA Clinic will enhance our ability to offer the Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) model of care, which emphasizes coordinated and patient-centered care for those we serve. The services that will be offered at the clinic include, but are not limited to, three mental health providers to augment the Primary Care-Mental Health Integration (PC-MHI) services that are already offered, a treatment space of 2,000 sq ft for the provision of care to unhoused Veterans, and nine PACT teams, which will add one additional team to the group that already services the clinic. “This new space will allow us to streamline the manner in which we offer care,” said Bay Pines VA Acting Deputy Director Justina Wells. “We’re confident that the new Port Charlotte VA Clinic will be a place where the Veterans we are so proud to serve can continue receiving the world-class health care they’ve earned.” An anticipated opening date for the new Port Charlotte VA Clinic has yet to be determined. The address for the clinic is 0 N Main St. North Port, FL 34286, which is less than 13 miles away from the current location and less than three miles from I-75 S, providing convenient and easy access to care for the Veterans we serve.

