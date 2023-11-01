News Releases

Get the latest news from Bay Pines VA Healthcare System. For more information about VA Bay Pines health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at VHABAYPublicAffairs@va.gov.

May 02, 2023 Bay Pines VA Healthcare System’s Geriatric Extended Care (GEC) Chief Nurse Sonya Arnold, RN, MSN, is among this year’s winners of the 2023 Secretary of VA's Award for Excellence in Nursing and Advancement of Nursing Programs.

April 13, 2023 Today, Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough met with employees and Veterans at Bay Pines VA Healthcare System’s Sarasota VA Clinic, as part of his visit to central and southwest Florida.

April 13, 2023 Bay Pines National Cemetery Representative Patrick Young received the highest praise from the National Cemetery Administration during an awards ceremony at Bay Pines National Cemetery, today.

March 31, 2023 Today, Bay Pines VA Healthcare System announced plans for the organization’s annual Clothesline Project, in support of Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

March 29, 2023 Today, Vietnam Veterans received a welcome home celebration honoring their service, as part of National Vietnam Veterans Day, at Bay Pines National Cemetery.

March 17, 2023 Today, Bay Pines VA Healthcare System and Bay Pines National Cemetery commemorated 90 years of service at the C.W. Bill Young VA Medical Center, in Bay Pines, Fla.

December 16, 2022 The Commission on Cancer (CoC), a quality program of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) has granted a three-year accreditation to the cancer program at Bay Pines VA Healthcare System (BPVAHCS).

December 13, 2022 On Dec. 17, the Bay Pines National Cemetery will participate in National Wreaths Across America Day.

December 05, 2022 On Dec. 10, the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System (BPVAHCS) will host PACT Act Awareness Open Houses at our C.W.Y VA Medical Center and our Lee County Healthcare Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.