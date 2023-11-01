News Releases
Bay Pines VA Healthcare System’s Geriatric Extended Care (GEC) Chief Nurse Sonya Arnold, RN, MSN, is among this year’s winners of the 2023 Secretary of VA's Award for Excellence in Nursing and Advancement of Nursing Programs.
Today, Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough met with employees and Veterans at Bay Pines VA Healthcare System’s Sarasota VA Clinic, as part of his visit to central and southwest Florida.
Bay Pines National Cemetery Representative Patrick Young received the highest praise from the National Cemetery Administration during an awards ceremony at Bay Pines National Cemetery, today.
Today, Bay Pines VA Healthcare System announced plans for the organization’s annual Clothesline Project, in support of Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
Today, Vietnam Veterans received a welcome home celebration honoring their service, as part of National Vietnam Veterans Day, at Bay Pines National Cemetery.
Today, Bay Pines VA Healthcare System and Bay Pines National Cemetery commemorated 90 years of service at the C.W. Bill Young VA Medical Center, in Bay Pines, Fla.
The Commission on Cancer (CoC), a quality program of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) has granted a three-year accreditation to the cancer program at Bay Pines VA Healthcare System (BPVAHCS).
On Dec. 17, the Bay Pines National Cemetery will participate in National Wreaths Across America Day.
On Dec. 10, the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System (BPVAHCS) will host PACT Act Awareness Open Houses at our C.W.Y VA Medical Center and our Lee County Healthcare Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
On Nov. 29, the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System (BPVAHCS) will implement TeleCritical Care (TeleCC) in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the C.W.Y VA Medical Center.