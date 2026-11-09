Programs
Explore Bay Pines VA's diverse program offerings, which include patient health care, cutting-edge clinical research, special events, and more.
Bay Pines Fisher House
Click here for a comprehensive overview of the Bay Pines VA Fisher House.
Beneficiary Travel Self Service System (BTSSS)
Click here to view resources that can assist Veterans and their loved ones to help process beneficiary travel reimbursement claims online through BTSSS.
Emergency Preparedness
Click here to view resources that can assist Veterans and their loved ones before, during and after a hurricane and other emergencies.
Freedom of Information Act Office
Click here for information about how to request federal agency records.
Lung Precision Oncology Program (LPOP)
Lung cancer is the deadliest cancer among Veterans, and the second most common cancer in men and women. However, lung cancer screening and early detection can save lives. Click here for more information about LPOP.
2025 National Veterans Creative Arts Competition - Bay Pines VAHCS
Medical facilities across the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) use the creative arts as a form of rehabilitative treatment to help our Veterans recover from, and cope with, physical and emotional disabilities. Click here for more information.
Privacy Office
Bay Pines VA is committed to protecting your personal information and maintaining the privacy of your protected health information. Click here for information about how to manage your medical records.
Physical Security Updates at the Bay Pines VA
Click here for information about the physical security enhancement projects that are taking place at the main campus and the Lee County Healthcare Center.
Suicide Prevention
Click here for information on suicide prevention and the care provided by the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System.
Toxic Exposure Screening
The PACT Act is a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances.
Click here for information about the services Bay Pines VA can provide you under the PACT Act.
VA Bay Pines New Veteran Patient Orientation
Click here for a comprehensive overview of the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System.
Vaccination Information
Click here for operational updates, as well as information on how you can receive your flu shot.
Woman Veteran Health Care
Services provided: Primary care, preventative care, maternity care coordination, breast care: mammography and coordinator, reproductive health: family planning, contraceptive care, infertility evaluation, pregnancy loss management and cervical care. Mental health counseling and social work services, nutrition and/or weight management, gynecology, menopause care, management of chronic or complex conditions and pharmacological support.