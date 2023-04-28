Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Amesbury PACT Act town hall

Soldiers walking towards a sandstorm with text overlay

Amesbury PACT Act town hall

When:

Sat. May 13, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Where:

Costello Center

68 Elm St

The Great Room

Amesbury , MA

Cost:

Free

VA Bedford Healthcare System and the Amesbury Office of Veterans Services bring you an information session about the PACT Act of 2022. Let us provide you with information about the expanded VA health care and benefits you may be entitled to due to being exposed to Agent Orange, burn pits, and other occupational toxic hazards.

Refreshments will be provided by the Lt. Derek Hines/ Sgt. Jordan Shay Veterans' District Office.

See more events

Last updated: