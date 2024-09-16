Annual Suicide Prevention & Awareness Walk

Join us for this meaningful annual event.

When: Tue. Sep 24, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET Where: The Oval 200 Springs Road Bedford, MA Cost: Free





Veterans, VA staff, and community members are invited to walk to raise awareness around Suicide Prevention and honor the lives those that have been lost to suicide.

The walk kickoff starts in the Oval and we will make a 1 mile loop around the hospital.

For more information or questions contact VHABEDSPC@va.gov with questions or 781-389-3183

