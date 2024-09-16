Skip to Content

Annual Suicide Prevention & Awareness Walk

V.A. Bedford Annual suicide prevention awareness walk. Being held Tuesday, September 24th 20 24.

Join us for this meaningful annual event.

When:

Tue. Sep 24, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET

Where:

The Oval

200 Springs Road

Bedford, MA

Cost:

Free

Veterans, VA staff, and community members are invited to walk to raise awareness around Suicide Prevention and honor the lives those that have been lost to suicide.
The walk kickoff starts in the Oval and we will make a 1 mile loop around the hospital.

For more information or questions contact VHABEDSPC@va.gov with questions or 781-389-3183

