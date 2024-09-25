VA Bedford Blood Drive for Veterans, Employees & the Community

VA Bedford Blood Drive

When: Tue. Dec 10, 2024, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm ET Where: Building 80, Room 121 (The Flag Room) 200 Springs Road Bedford, MA Cost: Free Registration: Required





Register Streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete your pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of your appointment.

To help in the fight against the blood shortage, VA Bedford Healthcare System is hosting a series of blood drives beginning on Tuesday, October 8, 2024. Additional drives will be held December 10, 2024, and March 25, 2025. This is part of a nationwide effort by VA medical centers to respond to the ongoing national need for blood due to the coronavirus public health emergency.

Veterans and members of the public wishing to donate blood need to schedule an appointment may call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-773-2767) or visit https://qrco.de/bfMvP1 and enter the word Bedford. Registration is requires; walk-in donation will not be allowed.

