27th Annual Nation Take-Back Day

Drug Take-Back Day

When: Fri. Oct 25, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: Building 78, The Crossroads 200 Springs Road Bedford, MA Cost: Free





Taking place Friday, October 25, 2024, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. VA Bedford, Bldg. 78, The Crossroads; The Bedford VA Police along with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will coordinate the 27th nationwide, one-day collaborative prescription Drug Take-Back Initiative event with state and local law enforcement agencies to remove potentially dangerous controlled substances from our nation’s homes.

This national initiative provides an opportunity for the public to surrender pharmaceutical controlled substances and other medications to law enforcement officers for destruction. Expired, unused, or unwanted controlled substances in our homes are a potential source of supply for the increasing abuse of pharmaceutical drugs in the United States and an unacceptable risk to public health and safety every day. The collected medications will be disposed at several incineration facilities located throughout New England that will convert the pharmaceutical waste into clean, renewable energy for use by local communities. Since 2010, this initiative has resulted in over 1.7 million pounds of pharmaceutical waste collected over twenty-six Drug Take-Back events in New England.

Intra-venous solutions, injectables, and syringes WILL NOT be accepted due to potential hazard posed by blood-borne pathogens.

VA Bedford Police Uniformed personnel will be at the entrance of building 2 to escort participants and at the Crossroads location. All participants must retain possession of their own medication during the surrender process. Law enforcement personnel WILL not handle the medications at any time.

