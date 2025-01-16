Hospital-Based Medical Laboratory Science Program

Admissions

Admissions will be carried out on a rolling basis however, for first considerations applications should be completed in timely fashion. Admission to the program is competitive, with a limited number of student positions available. Attendance at an affiliated university does not guarantee placement in the program.

Applicants who have not yet completed a bachelor’s degree prior to the application deadline must submit a Letter of Conditional Eligibility from the Registrar of their University/College at least 1 month before the application deadline. These applicants may be conditionally accepted; however, the offer of acceptance will be withdrawn in the event of a failure to obtain the degree or be eligible for the bachelors’ degree. Applicant may resubmit for the following year once eligibility is met.

Evaluation and selection of students will be made by a selection committee based on the eligibility requirements, prerequisites, all application documents, and interview score.

The selection committee consists of the Program Director, faculty, and members of the Advisory Board.

After reviewing the candidate's completed file, eligible applicants will be interview by three or more members of the selection committee and the best candidates will be selected. Notices of acceptance or denial will be communicated by the program director to applicants at least 6 months prior to the start date of the program.

Accepted Students

To qualify for training at the VA Healthcare system each accepted student must provide proof of eligibility, must meet the essential functions (physical and mental) of the training program and must be immunized following current CDC guidelines and VHA policy for healthcare workers to protect themselves, other employees and patients while working in a healthcare facility. All documentation must be received by the Program Director.

Once the required documentation is received and all criteria have been met, an accepted student is onboarded through the VA Account Provisioning and Deprovisioning System (ADPS) process and appointed as a “Without Compensation (WOC) Health Professions Trainee (HPT) of the Veterans Healthcare Administration. Through this process, the student must submit to fingerprinting and a federal employee criminal background check. Any findings that contraindicate admission may result in withdrawal of the appointment to the program.

The student will receive an invitation and instructions for the ADPS process which must be completed before the start of the program.

Federal government regulations mandate a drug free environment. All applicants for government positions may be randomly subject to screens for illegal drugs of abuse. Applicants who refuse to be tested will be denied entrance into VA training programs.

Selective Service System:

All male US citizens, regardless of where they live, and male immigrants, residing in the United States,

who are 18 through 25, are required to register with Selective Service. Males for these purposes are those born male on their birth certificate regardless of current gender. If not registered, a

Status Information Letter must be provided. Additional information may be found on the Selective Service website. https://www.sss.gov/

Medical Requirement

Accepted students must provide evidence of satisfactory physical condition by obtaining a physical examination/evaluation performed in the last year and at their cost.

Accepted students must provide evidence or self-certification of up-to-date vaccinations for healthcare workers as recommended by Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and VA to include, but not limited to Measles, Mumps, Rubella, Hepatitis B, Varicella, Influenza and COVID-19.

https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines-adults/recommended-vaccines/?CDC_AAref_Val=https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/adults/rec-vac/index.html

All incoming students must provide documentation of Tuberculosis screening or testing as recommended by CDC health care personnel guidelines https://www.cdc.gov/tb-healthcare-settings/hcp/screening-testing/

Failure to provide such proof may result in termination from the Program. Any medical findings that contraindicate admission to the Program may result in withdrawal of the appointment.

Students are strongly encouraged to obtain personal health insurance; there is no hospital group coverage available to the student.

Emergency treatment will be available to the student through the hospital’s Employee Health Service.

Liability Coverage

All VA appointed trainees are protected from personal liability while participating in training at a VA healthcare facility. Protection is provided under the Federal Employees Liability Reform and Tort

Compensation Act 28 U.S.C.2679 (b)-(d). The liability, if any, of the United States for injury or loss of

property, or personal injury or death shall be governed exclusively by the provisions of the Federal Tort

Claims Act.

Curriculum

Introduction to the Clinical Laboratory (2 credits)

This course will discuss the role of the medical laboratory scientist in today's healthcare environment, laboratory staffing and functions, laboratory departments, laboratory safety, phlebotomy and sample processing, medical terminology, and an intro to quality assessment and quality control. This course will introduce the pre-analytical components of laboratory services.

Clinical Chemistry (5 credits)

This course will address analytical biochemistry as applied to pathologic states, methodology and instrumentation including the pre-analytical, analytical, and post-analytical variables that can affect testing. Emphasis on the interpretation, evaluation, and correlation of clinical laboratory data as it relates to the diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of Carbohydrates, lipids, heme derivatives, enzymes, proteins and other nitrogen-containing compounds, acid-base determinations (including blood gases), electrolytes, endocrinology, vitamins and nutrition, therapeutic drug monitoring, toxicology. Clinically significant calculations and reference ranges, the statistics applied to result determination and quality control, and laboratory mathematics as applied to reagent preparation will also be included.

Clinical Hematology (5 credits)

Study of the origin, development, morphology, physiology, & pathophysiology of the formed elements of the blood and bone marrow. Manual & automated methods of cell counting, differentiation & other special hematological procedures on blood & body fluids used in disease diagnosis. Will include the pre-analytical, analytical, and post-analytical variables that can affect testing.

Blood Hemostasis and Coagulation (3 credits)

This course will include the physiology, disease states, and laboratory determinations of the platelet, vascular, coagulation, & fibrinolytic systems. Emphasis on the testing procedures & the application of the principles of hemostasis as related to disease states & therapeutic monitoring. Will include the pre-analytical, analytical, and post-analytical variables that can affect testing.

Urinalysis and Body Fluids (1 credit)

Theory and practice of physical and chemical testing, microscopic analysis, physiology, and disease states of urine and other body fluids. Includes clinical significance of lab data. Will include the pre-analytical, analytical, and post-analytical variables that can affect testing.

Clinical Immunology and serology (1 credit)

Application of immunological and serological theories and principles in the clinical lab using current immunologic techniques and instrumentation to correlate lab results to disease processes. Discusses immune detection, immunodeficiency disorders, autoimmune diseases, hypersensitivity, and tumor and transplant immunology. Describes the pre-analytical, analytical, and post-analytical variables that can affect testing.

Immunohematology and Transfusion Medicine (5 credits)

Study of red cell antigen-antibody systems, antibody screening & identification, compatibility testing & immunopathologic conditions. Also included are donor requirements & blood component preparation & hemotherapy. Will include the pre-analytical, analytical, and post-analytical variables that can affect testing.

Clinical Microbiology I (3 credits)

Theory and practice of the isolation and identification of pathogenic bacteria and mycobacteria in clinical specimens through cultures, morphology, biochemical and/or serological reactions, and their drug susceptibility. The relation of clinical testing to disease states is also included. Will include the pre-analytical, analytical, and post-analytical variables that can affect testing.

Clinical Microbiology II (2 credits)

Theory and practice of the isolation and identification of fungi, parasites and viruses utilizing morphological, cultural, biochemical, and serological methods. The relation of clinical testing to disease states and epidemiology as it applies to microbiology is also included. Will include the pre-analytical, analytical, and post-analytical variables that can affect testing.

Clinical Laboratory Management and Education principles (1 credit)

An introduction to the principles and theory of management and education related to the clinical laboratory including laboratory information systems. The course will include professionalism, medical ethics, and continuing education as they relate to laboratory personnel.

Special Topics in Medical Laboratory Science (1 credit)

Will include an overview of point of care testing, molecular diagnostics, clinical case studies and interprofessional relationships. This course will also address the principles and practices of clinical study design, implementation, and dissemination of results to prepare students for a Capstone project. Other relevant topics may also be added as appropriate.

Review Seminar (1 credit)

This course will prepare students for national certification exams. Students will be provided with

testing strategies and practice exams using various materials.

***Course titles and hours may vary at affiliated colleges and universities.

Primary Faculty

Carleta B Maurice MS, MLS (ASCP) -Intro to Clin Lab Sci, Special Topics, Review Course

Alicia Wettergreen MLS (ASCP)CM - Sample processing & Phlebotomy, Clinical Chemistry

Arthur Mcgee MS, MLS (ASCP)CM - Clinical Chemistry, Lab Management

Noland Raymond MLS (ASCP)CM - Clinical Hematology, Urinalysis & Body Fluids

Krysti Cabana MLS (ASCP) - Clinical Hematology

Ashley Bemis MLS (ASCP)- Urinalysis and Body Fluids

Jean McElreavy MHA, MLS (ASCP)- Coagulation & Hemostasis, Microbiology II

Charlene Boucher MLS (ASCP) - Microbiology I, Microbiology II

Jarret Pendl MLS (ASCP)CM - Immunohematology & Transfusion Med

Holly Charpentier MLS(ASCP)CM - Immunohematology & Transfusion Med

Jacqueline Hite MLS (ASCP)CM - Clinical Immunology and serology

Jacqueline LaCroix DLM, MB, MLS (ASCP)- Special Topics

Evaluation and Grading

Progress of all students is subject to periodic review and is based on test scores as well as evaluation of overall attitude & laboratory performance.

Exams are administered weekly during each lecture series.

Comprehensive examinations are given at end of each course and must be passed with a minimum of 75%.

Grades submitted for student’s official transcript will be reflective of combined didactic and laboratory performance and will be defined by the following domains:

Cognitive: written or computerized tests, quizzes, worksheets, homework, case studies, presentations, and/or reports used to assess knowledge of the subject area. Passing grade is 75%. Psychomotor: observable performance of skills or technical skills judged by performance on practicum checklists and/or competency assessments for each department. Passing grade requires that all goals indicated on each checklist are met. Goals not met will be considered unsuccessful performance and grounds for dismissal. Affective: evaluation of behaviors like attendance and participation as well as formal evaluation on the Affective Evaluation form. Successful performance requires that the student mostly demonstrates the required behavior on a consistent basis, with minimal supervision, appropriate for entry level expectations. Performance level is considered unsuccessful and grounds for dismissal if any final performance level is rated “N” for “never” or if overall attitude, values, and behavior are not consistent with entry level expectations.

Program Policies

MLS Program policies regarding academic advisement, confidentiality, grievances, criteria for program completion, academic dismissal, and service work, and explanation of program structure and current academic calendar may be requested from the program director.

Employment outlook for Medical Laboratory Scientists

Career opportunities for MLS graduates include but not limited to hospitals, reference and doctors’ office laboratories, clinics, forensic laboratories, veterinary clinics, medical, biotechnology or industrial research, public health, cytogenetics, cytotechnology, and histology laboratories, and academic institutions.

There has been an overall increase in the demand for Medical Laboratory Scientists because of the high vacancy rate and an increase in the need for laboratory diagnostic tests due the aging population, and the development of new types of tests especially in molecular diagnostics.

The increased need for Medical Laboratory Scientist has resulted in an increase in the salary rate. The Medical Laboratory Observer's (MLO) 2023 annual survey published an annual salary of up to $106,938 for some laboratory professionals and an average salary of $82,269.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that the employment of clinical laboratory technologists (another name for medical laboratory scientists), and technicians is projected to grow by 5 percent from 2022 to 2032, which is faster than the average for all occupations. That translates to about 24,000 openings for clinical laboratory technologists/medical laboratory scientists and technicians projected each year, on average, over the decade.